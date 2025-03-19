Vestcor Inc Makes New Investment in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cimpress by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 136,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cimpress by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at $839,296. This trade represents a 32.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Cimpress Trading Up 0.0 %

CMPR opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

