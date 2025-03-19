Vestcor Inc Makes New $73,000 Investment in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 799 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,970,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 11,621.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 558,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,679,000 after purchasing an additional 553,435 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 608.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 114,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98,565 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,476 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.2 %

Amedisys stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

