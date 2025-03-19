Vestcor Inc Invests $204,000 in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Vestcor Inc bought a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,092,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,914,000 after buying an additional 806,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,645,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in LivaNova by 75,799.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 181,161 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,982,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in LivaNova by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,611 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LivaNova Stock Performance
LIVN stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.21 and a beta of 1.10. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $64.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LivaNova Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
