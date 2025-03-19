Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. Veradigm has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.80.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

