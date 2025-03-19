Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.67.

VERA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $730,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,989.22. This represents a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Turn Management LLC lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 53.3% in the third quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 326,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 94.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 41,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.17. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

