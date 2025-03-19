Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $10.47. Venture Global shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 445,764 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Venture Global from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.55.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Venture Global

Venture Global Trading Down 3.1 %

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

Venture Global ( NYSE:VG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert B. Pender bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $2,342,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Sabel purchased 234,500 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $2,469,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,185,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,369.05. This trade represents a 24.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 803,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Venture Global

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.