Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Short Interest Update

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,280,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 11,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 869.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 136,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 122,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 346,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 516,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

