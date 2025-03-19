Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Short Interest Update

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,280,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 11,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Vaxart Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxart
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 869.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 136,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 122,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 346,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 516,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.
About Vaxart
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxart
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.