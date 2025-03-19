Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,186,000 after acquiring an additional 518,083 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

