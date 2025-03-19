Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Brooklyn FI LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6,384.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC owned about 2.91% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $903,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Schwallier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $188.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.60. The firm has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

