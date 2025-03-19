Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 580,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 268,319 shares.The stock last traded at $257.18 and had previously closed at $258.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.66.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

