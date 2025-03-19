Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $259.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

