Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VUG stock opened at $373.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.38. The company has a market capitalization of $370.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

