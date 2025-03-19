Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSE:VXC) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSE:VXC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$64.82 and last traded at C$64.70. Approximately 30,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 41,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.42.

Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.13.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.