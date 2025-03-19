Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.81. Valneva shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 12,500 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on VALN
Valneva Trading Up 2.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valneva stock. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valneva
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Cash Cow Stocks Leading Their Sectors in Free Cash Flow Margins
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Retail Sales Data Signals a Surge: The E-Commerce Stock Picks
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.