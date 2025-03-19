Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 2300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Vallourec Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vallourec S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.