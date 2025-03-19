US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ UFIV opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $50.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.
