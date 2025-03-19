US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 917,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 753,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1728 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

