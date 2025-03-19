Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and traded as low as $25.99. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 58,485 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Universal Logistics Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,347,000 after acquiring an additional 386,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 214,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Logistics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Further Reading

