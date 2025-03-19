Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $176.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.69 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

