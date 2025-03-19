United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.22, Zacks reports. United Maritime had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million.

United Maritime Stock Performance

USEA opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. United Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get United Maritime alerts:

United Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.