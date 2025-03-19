United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.22, Zacks reports. United Maritime had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million.
United Maritime Stock Performance
USEA opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. United Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
United Maritime Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Maritime
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Qualcomm’s Low PE Ratio Makes It A Seriously Attractive Stock
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Dollar General Stock Jumps—Will Its Turnaround Plan Work?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Energy Stocks With Cheap Valuations and Big Returns Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.