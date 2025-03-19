United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.22, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. United Maritime had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

United Maritime Trading Down 12.8 %

NASDAQ USEA opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.54. United Maritime has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Get United Maritime alerts:

United Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.