Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 273986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Unicharm Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

Unicharm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.