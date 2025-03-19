U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE USPH traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.25. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $75.84 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,564.48. This trade represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,084,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,459,000 after buying an additional 72,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after buying an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 571,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

