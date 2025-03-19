Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $13.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.86. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $14.28.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $67,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 174,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,099.36. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,164.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,490.92. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $377,154 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 818.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.