Twin Tree Management LP Sells 53,833 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 53,833 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

