Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

