Twin Tree Management LP Cuts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 554,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after buying an additional 364,929 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 82,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 12,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,107. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.03. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

