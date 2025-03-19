Turnstone Biologics (TSBX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect Turnstone Biologics to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Turnstone Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of Turnstone Biologics stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.04. Turnstone Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Turnstone Biologics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $0.40 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

