TSE:BDT Q1 EPS Forecast Cut by National Bank Financial

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bird Construction in a report released on Thursday, March 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDT. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.67.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$22.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.61. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$17.89 and a 52-week high of C$32.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

