Trivest Advisors Ltd Sells 69,900 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trivest Advisors Ltd lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,016.78.

Netflix Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $929.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $397.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $953.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $853.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241.12. This trade represents a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

