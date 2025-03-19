Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New Investment in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,427,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,913,000. Amer Sports comprises approximately 1.8% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned 0.26% of Amer Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AS. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 14,285.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amer Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC cut shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

NYSE AS opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -202.24.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

