Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $37.50 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,035,404,000 after purchasing an additional 45,507 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $929.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $953.42 and its 200 day moving average is $853.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $397.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

