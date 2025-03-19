Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $31.54 Million Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $31,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of BFAM opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

