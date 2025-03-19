Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $16.87 Million Stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,096 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $16,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

