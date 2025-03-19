TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Up 20.6% in February

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 574,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPG RE Finance Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRTX stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,763. The company has a quick ratio of 152.83, a current ratio of 156.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.