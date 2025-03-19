TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Up 20.6% in February

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 574,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPG RE Finance Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

TRTX stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,763. The company has a quick ratio of 152.83, a current ratio of 156.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.