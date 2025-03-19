Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane Sells 5,000 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.00, for a total transaction of C$575,000.00.

Jennifer Cochrane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.25, for a total value of C$606,250.00.

Shares of TIH opened at C$115.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$120.19. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$109.83 and a 1-year high of C$135.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

TIH has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$136.06.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

