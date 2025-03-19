Top Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 17th

Pineapple Energy, AirNet Technology, NanoVibronix, BigBear.ai, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, SES AI, and Monogram Orthopaedics are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares, often trading for less than $5 per share, that represent smaller companies with low market capitalizations. Due to their limited liquidity and less regulatory oversight, these stocks tend to be highly volatile and present a higher level of risk compared to more established, larger-cap companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Pineapple Energy (PEGY)

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. 513,957,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pineapple Energy has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $313.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEGY

AirNet Technology (ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANTE traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. 94,217,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,183. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANTE

NanoVibronix (NAOV)

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAOV traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.29. 39,952,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,789. NanoVibronix has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NAOV

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.51. 36,955,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,404,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. 48,161,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.72. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLMD

SES AI (SES)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

SES AI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. 168,868,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,397,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $254.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.40. SES AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SES

Monogram Orthopaedics (MGRM)

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

Monogram Orthopaedics stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.45. 32,987,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $121.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.66. Monogram Orthopaedics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGRM

Featured Articles