Top Outdoor Stocks To Watch Now – March 18th

Walmart, CRH, Affirm, Williams-Sonoma, and Kroger are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,814,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,840,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.34. 3,161,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,826,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,349. Affirm has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.99 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

NYSE WSM traded down $3.30 on Tuesday, hitting $171.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.65. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.44. 2,763,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,938. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $68.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

