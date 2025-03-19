Top Hydrogen Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 16th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, BP, Air Products and Chemicals, Cummins, Shell, and Energy Transfer are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares in companies that engage in the production, distribution, or technology development of hydrogen as an alternative energy source. These stocks allow investors to participate in the expanding hydrogen economy, which includes activities such as hydrogen fuel production, storage, and utilization in power generation and transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $3.31 on Friday, reaching $111.98. 15,879,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,865,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $485.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.65.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a 12 month low of $410.69 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of BP stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,619,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 417.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. BP has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

APD traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $291.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,315. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.90. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $227.53 and a 52-week high of $341.14.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

CMI traded up $9.32 on Friday, reaching $322.24. The company had a trading volume of 927,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,134. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.87. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cummins has a 52-week low of $261.51 and a 52-week high of $387.90.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,571,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,132. The company has a market cap of $209.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.72. 10,763,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,880,131. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

