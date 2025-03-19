Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 1.49% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,305,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after buying an additional 141,637 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 228,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 107,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period.

Shares of JPSE stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

