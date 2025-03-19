Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 170,000 SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of SI-BONE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIBN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 9.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 5,304 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $73,778.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,427.29. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $51,013.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,114.60. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,311 shares of company stock worth $130,356 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Trading Down 2.8 %

SIBN stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $627.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 8.25. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.87 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.