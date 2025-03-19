Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $3.97 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $148.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.71. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $122.73 and a 52 week high of $169.62.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

