Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $161.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.37 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

