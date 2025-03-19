Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,547 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terra Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in IQVIA by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $188.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $256.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.06 and a 200-day moving average of $209.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

