TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Director Sonya E. Medina Acquires 233 Shares

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,860. The trade was a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TKO stock opened at $145.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.65. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $179.09.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 491.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKO. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

