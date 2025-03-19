TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Director Sonya E. Medina Acquires 233 Shares

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,860. The trade was a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of TKO stock opened at $145.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.65. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $179.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,600.00%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKO. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
