Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Update

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 920,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 868,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 684,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 401,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

