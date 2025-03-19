Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) Insider Sells C$19,020.00 in Stock

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) insider L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 317,000 shares of Tinka Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$19,020.00.

L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 140,000 shares of Tinka Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$8,400.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 500,000 shares of Tinka Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

Tinka Resources Price Performance

CVE:TK remained flat at C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. 170,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,320. The company has a market cap of C$23.48 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42. Tinka Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

