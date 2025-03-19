Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Stock Holdings Cut by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.78% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $472,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TPHE opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

