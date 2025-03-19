Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,827 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $67,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

