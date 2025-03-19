Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 744,928 Shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744,928 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 57.93% of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF worth $95,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period.

Get Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF alerts:

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSME opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $279.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Profile

The Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (TSME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in stocks of global mid- and small-cap companies screened for long-term sustainable business models and ESG commitment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.